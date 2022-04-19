Azerbaijan to provide one-time financial aid to WWII veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed a decree on providing one-time financial assistance to participants of World War II in 1941-1945, widows of soldiers who died or later died, as well as persons, awarded orders and medals for selfless work in the rear, News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the World War II participants of 1941-1945 will receive one-time financial support in the amount of 1,500 manat ($882.8), while widows of soldiers who died or later died, persons awarded orders and medals for selfless work in the rear, members of special forces working on behalf of the army and fleet within the rear of the fighting fronts or the operational zones of the fighting fleets, persons granted the medal "For the Defense of Leningrad" during the World War II, as well as participants of the Leningrad blockade – in the amount of 750 manat ($441.4).

News.Az