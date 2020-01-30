Azerbaijan to provide support to citizens to be evacuated from China to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani government will provide the necessary support for its citizens to be deported from China to Turkey because of the coronavirus outbreak, Report news agency informed citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul.

"We are ready to provide all the necessary support to the 10 Azerbaijani citizens who will be deported from China to Turkey. We do not have exact information about whether they will be brought to Ankara or Istanbul. We, in cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Health, will provide all necessary assistance to our citizens," the diplomatic corps said.

170 people died and more than 7,710 were infected as a result of a new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China's Hubei province. The infection has so far been detected in at least 21 countries, including the United States, France, Germany, South Korea, and Australia.

