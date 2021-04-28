Azerbaijan to purchase five freighters from Boeing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing and Silk Way West Airlines today announced the private cargo operator will expand its international network with an order for five 777 Freighters, the American company said.

The deal marks the first purchase of the long-range, high capacity twin-engine freighter in the Caspian region and Central Asia. The airplanes will enable the airline to increase its capacity to meet growing cargo demand around the globe.

"This deal is an incremental part of our fleet renewal. I am confident that the acquisition of new freighters will further strengthen our leading position on the global air freight market for the next 15 to 20 years," said Zaur Akhundov, Silk Way Group President.

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's top-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered 247 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005.

The market leader in air cargo aircraft, Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted aircraft.

News.Az