Azerbaijan to raise Armenian PM wife's "Karabakh visit" initiative before Russian MFA

“As a woman and mother, I can understand Hakobyan’s campaign in terms of humanitarian principles”

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia will raise an issue before the Russian Foreign Ministry about the initiative of the Armenian prime minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan to organize an illegal visit of Russia’s women to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told News.Az on Friday.

She was commenting on Hakobyan's campaign “Women for Peace” and in this context the intention of a group of women from Russia to visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“As a woman and a mother, I can understand that the "Women for Peace" initiative launched by Armenian Prime Minister's spouse Mrs. A.Hakobyan is based on the humanitarian principles,” Abdullayeva said. “But, if the main purpose of this initiative is to prevent the death of young soldiers and innocent people, then it is necessary to look at very roots of the problem and to answer the question "What are the soldiers of Armenia doing on the territory of Azerbaijan?”

“Mrs. A.Hakobyan did not properly select the targets for her humanitarian mission; in order to prevent the death of young people, first and foremost, she should start from the public of Armenia, urge Armenia to end the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and refrain Armenian women and mothers to send their sons to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan,” Abdullayeva noted.

It is obvious that this campaign in its current form, especially in anticipation of the election, is intended for the internal audience of Armenia, she said.

“Obviously, this initiative is aimed in the current situation, in particular, before the elections, for the domestic audience of Armenia. However, it should be taken into account that such initiatives under the name of “humanitarian mission”, encouraging a group of women from the Russian Federation to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, do not comply with the mandate of Russia as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country, do not serve the conflict settlement purposes, and also, do not meet the spirit of the conversation held in Dushanbe between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Armenian Prime Minister. This issue will be raised by the Embassy of The Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow with the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation,” Abdullayeva added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

