Azerbaijan to raise issue of Pashinyan’s illegal visit to Karabakh in OSCE PA

Azerbaijan is to raise the issue of Pashinyan’s illegal visit to Karabakh in OSCE PA.

According to Trend, Azerbaijani delegation will raise the issue related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the illegal visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as provocations committed by Armenia on the contact line between the two countries’ troops at the OSCE PA session to be held July 7-11 in Berlin, Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev said May 23.

