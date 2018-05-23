Azerbaijan to raise issue of Pashinyan’s illegal visit to Karabakh in OSCE PA
According to Trend, Azerbaijani delegation will raise the issue related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the illegal visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as provocations committed by Armenia on the contact line between the two countries’ troops at the OSCE PA session to be held July 7-11 in Berlin, Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev said May 23.
News.Az