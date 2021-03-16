Azerbaijan to raise issue of pollution of its water resources by Armenia at int’l organizations

Azerbaijan to raise issue of pollution of its water resources by Armenia at int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is one of the shallow-water countries, and about 70 percent of its water resources are originated from sources located outside its borders, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev told reporters on Tuesday.

Aliyev said most of the country's water potential is concentrated in Karabakh.

In this regard, the ecology ministry conducts appropriate monitoring, he added.

According to the deputy minister, Armenia regularly violated the provisions of environmental conventions.

“The results of preliminary monitoring will be presented to international organizations. The Armenians dumped waste from the ore dressing plant into the Okhchuchay River, as well as other waste, which was dropped into the Araz River, leading to the pollution of waters and nature. In this regard, monitoring is also underway, and this issue will be raised before international structures,” Aliyev added.

News.Az