Azerbaijan to realize projects in its liberated lands jointly with FAO

Projects will be implemented in a number of areas in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said at a workshop in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to Karimov, the ministry plans to carry out work in the liberated territories in such areas as protection of biodiversity, use of rich water resources, restoration of forests, and calculation of damage caused to mineral resources.

"FAO has already presented one project related to specially protected natural areas, and it is at the approval stage. The project will be implemented in the liberated territories. It is also planned to restore forests on an area of almost 200 hectares," he said.

Karimov noted that one of the main issues of cooperation with FAO is human resources, training of specialized personnel.

"The trainings conducted by FAO can be useful to us. An International Educational Center is planned to be built in Turkey, which will start functioning in 2022. We must formulate our proposals for the training of Azerbaijani specialists in the field of forestry in this center," Karimov added.

News.Az