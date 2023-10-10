Azerbaijan to realize several more road projects in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur regions

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads intends to complete 12 more projects in the country’s Garabagh region and Eastern Zangezur economic regions in 2023, the agency chairman, Saleh Mammadov, said in his article published in Azerbaijan newspaper, News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that 39 tunnels with a total length of 66 kilometers have already been built within the framework of projects on the restoration of road infrastructure in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

"Overall, 20 road construction projects totaling 2,300 kilometers are planned to be completed in the liberated territories by 2026," he added.

The government of Azerbaijan is going to restore the direct connection between the country’s mainland and Nakhchivan on the Zangezur multi-modal transport corridor.

The construction of the Zangazur corridor is one of the projects initiated by Azerbaijan following the 2020 war with Armenia. Article 9 of the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, to end the Second Karabakh War provides for the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region.

The multi-modal Zangezur corridor will connect Nakhchivan with mainland Azerbaijan and further plug into the railway and highway grid of Türkiye.

With its potential to form a part of the global routes, the Zangezur corridor is expected to contribute to the Eurasian economies with a nominal GDP of $1.1 trillion.

The government of Azerbaijan plans to complete the construction of the Azerbaijani section of the route and put it into operation in 2024.

