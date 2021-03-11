Azerbaijan to purchase 300,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will purchase 300,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Thursday signed an order on the import of medicines.

In order to prevent the threat of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan and carry out immunization activities in this area, and in accordance with the agreement on the supply of medicines, signed between the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance and Russia’s HUMAN Vaccine LLC, 300,000 does of Sputnik V vaccine will be imported to Azerbaijan within 180 days.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance were instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.

News.Az