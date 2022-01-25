Azerbaijan to receive 3.3 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Some 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Azerbaijan this year, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance told Trend.

“Around 3.2 million doses of CoronaVac vaccine and 80,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022,” the agency said.

Today CoronaVac, Sputnik V, and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 are used in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched COVID-19 vaccination on January 18, 2021. Since then, 11,813,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,125 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,273 people - the second dose while 1,870,445 people – the third dose.

