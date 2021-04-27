Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to receive another batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Another 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine are planned to be delivered to Azerbaijan, Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the parliamentary Health Committee, told Trend.

Amiraslanov noted that everyone should be actively involved in raising awareness of the importance of vaccination.

"Currently, citizens aged over 40 are being vaccinated. It is expected that vaccination of people aged under 40 will begin soon," he added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

