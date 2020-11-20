Azerbaijan to recognize civilians killed in Armenian aggression as martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made clarification for the order No 453.

According to the sub-article 1.2.4 of ‘Rules for perpetuating the name of the martyr and the application of benefits for the families of martyrs’ approved by the decree No 10 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated January 15, 1994, only civilians killed and missing as a result of Armenian aggression in the districts bordering with Armenia and in Karabakh are considered martyrs.

The armed forces of Armenia, along with the shelling of positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements in the frontline zone from September 27, 2020, had also carried out military provocations against civilians in the cities of Naftalan and Ganja, which are far from the line of contact, as a result of which in settlements outside Karabakh, dozens of civilians were killed and hundreds were injured.

Due to the current situation in Azerbaijan, it became necessary to amend the relevant legislation so that civilians who died in these areas would be considered martyrs.

According to the amendment, civilians killed and missing as a result of the aggression of Armenia in the regions bordering with Armenia and in Karabakh, as well as civilians killed and missing as a result of the Armenian military provocation (attack, shelling) in other parts of the country will be considered martyrs.

News.Az