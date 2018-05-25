Azerbaijan to reduce tax burden on micro and small entrepreneurship subjects
25 May 2018
- Economics
‘A number of proposals will be submitted to budget package this year.'
"These are already being discussed with the relevant bodies," said the Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov.
According to him, the amendments will reduce tax burden on micro and small entrepreneurship subjects.
News.Az