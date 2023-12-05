Azerbaijan to relocate 2,000 families to Shusha by end of 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the State Program on Great Return, Azerbaijan will resettle 2,000 families to Shusha by the end of 2026, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

“The first 370 families will be relocated to Shusha by the end of the first quarter of 2023,” he said.

“To date, 16 monuments have been fully restored in Shusha. At the same time, several monuments are currently under restoration. We hope that next year these monuments will be open for city residents, as well as guests,” Karimov added.

News.Az