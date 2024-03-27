Azerbaijan to relocate first group of former IPDs to liberated Khojaly in coming months

Azerbaijan to relocate first group of former IPDs to liberated Khojaly in coming months

The first 50 families of former IPDs will be relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly city in late May and early June, Shahmar Usubov, Head of the Khojaly District Executive Authority, told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to him, the city's population amounts to 8,400, and the Khojaly district's population - 17,000 people.

He noted that work is underway to demolish houses that cannot be rehabilitated.

“In Khojaly, work is underway on cleaning, reconstruction, and construction. The cleaning is nearing completion. Meanwhile, construction work is ongoing. Repairs, construction, and landscaping of around 5,000 houses are being carried out. Roads are being constructed, water and gas lines are being laid, and all utilities are laid,” Usubov added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenia’s occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

