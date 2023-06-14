Azerbaijan to relocate nearly 10,000 former IDPs to Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to relocate 2,000 families, that is about 10,000 former IDPs, to their native homes in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions by the end of the year, said Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, News.Az reports.

“In addition, it is planned to return 267 families to the city of Fizuli and about 100 families to the village of Agali in Zangilan district," Huseynov said.

According to him, 700 families are planning to return to the city of Lachin, and 400 families to the villages of Zabukh and Sus in the Lachin district.

In this vein, 22 families, totaling 79 people, went to the Lachin district as part of the current dispatch.

The return of former IDPs to the liberated territories is defined as one of the five priorities of the national strategy of Azerbaijan until 2030. The main road map in this regard is the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories", approved by President Ilham Aliyev in November last year and under which the construction of roads, water and other utilities, network and other infrastructure should be accelerated. All this will ensure the process of fast and comfortable resettlement of citizens in the near future. And the most important of the tasks of Karabakh's revival is the rapid implementation of projects in the field of electricity and gas distribution infrastructure.

News.Az