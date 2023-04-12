Azerbaijan to relocate over 2,900 former IDPs to liberated Fuzuli next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 2,904 former Azerbaijani IDPs will be relocated to the country’s liberated Fuzuli district in 2024, Namig Hummatov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said on Wednesday.

Hummatov made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the Working Group on Urban Development under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters held in the Fuzuli International Airport, News.Az reports.

According to the action plan of the State Program to ensure the return of the population and ensure its integration in the territories in the Fuzuli district, until 2026, it’s planned to build and commission a total of 5,678 housing facilities – 3,352 private houses and 2,326 apartments

Hummatov noted that a total of 399 houses will be built in 2023, 447 in 2024, 2,317 in 2025, and 2,515 in 2026. Some 2,904 people will be accommodated next year in the 846-apartment residential complex built by the State Housing Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"In general, it is planned to relocate 21,593 people to the Fuzuli district, including 8,009 to the city of Fuzuli. In addition, work on the design of a professional lyceum, a central hospital, a central park, and an administrative building is continuing at an accelerated pace in the Fuzuli district," he added.

News.Az