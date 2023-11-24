Azerbaijan to relocate thousands of people to liberated Karabakh by year-end

Azerbaijan to relocate thousands of people to liberated Karabakh by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Around 5,500 people will return to several settlements in the liberated Karabakh region of Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture.

He was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for Soltanli village of Jabrayil district, News.Az reports.

Guliyev noted that Soltanli village has become the fifth settlement in Jabrayil district where reconstruction work was launched.

He stated that the process of preparing master plans for the districts liberated from occupation is now ongoing, and that this year it is expected to conclude master plans for around 80 villages out of 100, which are scheduled to be restored until 2026.

News.Az