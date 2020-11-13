Azerbaijan to rename two villages liberated from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two villages liberated from the occupation will be renamed in Azerbaijan.

The issue in this regard was brought up for discussion during today's meeting of the Committee on Regional Affairs of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The agenda of the meeting included the bills "On renaming Gushchubaba village in the Khojaly region of Azerbaijan to Bakharli village" and "On renaming Tsakuri village in the Khojavend region of Azerbaijan into Khunerli village".

Both bills were recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

News.Az