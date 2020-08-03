Azerbaijan to reopen beaches from Aug. 5
The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to reopen beaches in the country from August 5.
People are allowed to go to the beaches under certain rules established by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Baku City Executive Authority in line with the coronavirus-related quarantine regime, the headquarters noted.