Azerbaijan to repatriate citizens abroad on May 18-31

Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad will be repatriated by charter flights from May 18 to 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Hajiyev noted that through the portal “I’m going home”, over 540 Azerbaijani citizens have already been brought back to the country.

“From May 18 to 31, Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad will be repatriated by special charter flights. These flights will be carried out both from the CIS and European countries. To date, about 20,000 citizens have been brought back to the country,” the official added.

News.Az