Azerbaijan to restore Araz newspaper's editorial office in liberated Fuzuli

The building of the editorial office of Araz newspaper destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city will be restored, Minister of Cultura Anar Karimov wrote in his Twitter page.

According to the minister, the newspaper, established in 1931 in Fuzuli, was the main media outlet in the region.

“Now only part of the façade of the building has survived from vandalism. We will restore it,” he added.

News.Az