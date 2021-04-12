Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to restore Araz newspaper's editorial office in liberated Fuzuli

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan to restore Araz newspaper's editorial office in liberated Fuzuli

The building of the editorial office of Araz newspaper destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli city will be restored, Minister of Cultura Anar Karimov wrote in his Twitter page.

According to the minister, the newspaper, established in 1931 in Fuzuli, was the main media outlet in the region.

“Now only part of the façade of the building has survived from vandalism. We will restore it,” he added.

News about - Azerbaijan to restore Araz newspaper's editorial office in liberated Fuzuli


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      