Azerbaijan to restrict use of hookah and electron cigarette

Azerbaijan is set to prohibit the use of water-based hookah in non-smoking places.

This is according to the draft law on restriction of use of tobacco products, which was put up for discussion at the second reading in parliament, APA reported.



It was announced at a round table entitled “Strengthening the Azerbaijani law in the fight against tobacco” in parliament that the proposals on prohibition of water-based hookah and electronic-cigarette in places where tobacco use is prohibited were considered and an amendment was made to Article 1 of the draft law.

News.Az

