Azerbaijan to resume activity of employment centers in liberated territories

Azerbaijan has started to resume activity of employment centers in the liberated territories, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population Mustafa Abbasbayli said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that as part of that program, they had developed a roadmap for the organization of vocational training.


