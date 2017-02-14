Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to resume cognac export to Belarus

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan to resume cognac export to Belarus

Azerbaijan will resume the export of cognac to Belarus, said Elchin Madatov, head of Azerbaijani Wine Exporters and Producers Association.

He made the remarks at a joint meeting of the Exporters Club and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in Baku Feb. 14, according to AzVision.az

Madatov noted that a corresponding contract has already been signed.

He reminded that Azerbaijan was exporting cognac to Belarus, but for some reasons the supplies were discontinued.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      