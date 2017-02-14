Azerbaijan to resume cognac export to Belarus
Azerbaijan will resume the export of cognac to Belarus, said Elchin Madatov, head of Azerbaijani Wine Exporters and Producers Association.
He made the remarks at a joint meeting of the Exporters Club and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in Baku Feb. 14, according to AzVision.az
Madatov noted that a corresponding contract has already been signed.
He reminded that Azerbaijan was exporting cognac to Belarus, but for some reasons the supplies were discontinued.
News.Az