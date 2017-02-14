Azerbaijan to resume cognac export to Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will resume the export of cognac to Belarus, said Elchin Madatov, head of Azerbaijani Wine Exporters and Producers Association.

He made the remarks at a joint meeting of the Exporters Club and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) in Baku Feb. 14, according to AzVision.az

Madatov noted that a corresponding contract has already been signed.

He reminded that Azerbaijan was exporting cognac to Belarus, but for some reasons the supplies were discontinued.

News.Az

