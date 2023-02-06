Azerbaijan to send additional emergency rescue forces to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

An additional rescue team will be sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Major General Etibar Ismayilov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

"To assist in the aftermath of the earthquake, an additional contingent of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan will be sent," he said.

Earlier, following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as many as 370 emergency rescue forces left for Türkiye.

At least 912 people were killed and 5,385 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

News.Az