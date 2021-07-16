Azerbaijan to send AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will send 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to Kyrgyzstan as humanitarian aid.

Some 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were sent from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan through the support of the Uzbek embassy in Baku and Uzbekistan’s representative office of UNICEF within the COVAX program.

Azerbaijan plans to send the vaccine to other countries as humanitarian aid.

Azerbaijan rendered humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including the member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement, in the field of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, Azerbaijan transferred the voluntary contribution worth $10 million to the World Health Organization (WHO).

News.Az