Azerbaijan to send export missions to Russia, China and UAE by the end of 2019

“Azerbaijan will send another export missions to Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates by the end of 2019,” said Yusif Abdullayev, acting President of Aze

“Seven export missions were dispatched to 6 countries in the first 9 months of this year,” he added.

News.Az


