Azerbaijan to send firefighting assistance teams to fraternal Turkey - presidential aide

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will send assistance teams to brotherly Turkey, in order to extinguish and prevent large-scale forest fires in the country, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told AZERTAC.

“The necessary instructions have already been given to Azerbaijani Prime Minister and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations by President Ilham Aliyev. Relevant authorities have contacted their Turkish counterparts and Azerbaijani aid groups will leave for the brotherly country as soon as possible,” Hajiyev added.

