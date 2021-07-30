Azerbaijan to send help to extinguish wildfires in Turkey

Azerbaijan to send help to extinguish wildfires in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 500-member team of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), as well as helicopters, the necessary equipment and accessories for extinguishing the ongoing wildfires, will be sent to fraternal Turkey in the shortest possible time, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remarks Friday during a phone conversation with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Asadov said the support will be provided within the instructions and orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the prime minister noted that in these difficult days, Azerbaijan, as always, is next to a fraternal country.

He also stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to provide Turkey with all kinds of assistance in the fight against wildfires and mobilize all the necessary forces.

News.Az