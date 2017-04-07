Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid to Djibouti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) will send humanitarian aid to the Republic of Djibouti in the coming days.

Preparation is underway to send humanitarian aid, which will be delivered to Djibouti by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the MES press service told APA on Friday.

