Azerbaijan to send trade delegations to UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will send trade delegations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Dec. 8-11, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said, according to Trend.

Mustafayev made the remarks at an event in Baku on Dec. 3 dedicated to the 47th anniversary of the creation of the UAE.

"To promote our products under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand, we will organize the visits of trade delegations to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Dec. 8-11,” the minister said. “I would like to stress that Azerbaijan’s trade office launched its activity in UAE in 2017 and the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Dubai is under completion."

He said UAE invested $2.1 billion in Azerbaijan, of which $1.3 billion was invested in the oil sector, while $806 million in the non-oil sector of the country.

Azerbaijan has invested $330 million in the UAE, the minister said, adding that about 300 UAE companies operate in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az