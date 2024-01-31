Azerbaijan to set up polling stations in three Russian cities for snap presidential election

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moscow has provided an update regarding the snap presidential election scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports.

“The polling stations will be opened in the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moscow, as well as at consulates general of Azerbaijan in Saint-Petersburg and Yekaterinburg,” the embassy emphasized.

News.Az