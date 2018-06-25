Azerbaijan to show off military power on June 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will be held on the Azadlig Square in Baku on June 26, the Defense Ministry told APA on June 25.

About 4,000 servicemen from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, the State Security Service, the State Border Service, the State Security Service, as well as a delegation from the Turkish Armed Forces, will take part in the military parade.

More than 240 pieces of military equipment, over 70 aircraft, including the recently acquired and the most advanced military equipment – armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, air defense systems, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles will be demonstrated at the military parade.

Nearly 100 delegates from Turkey, Pakistan, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine will take part as guests in the parade.

News.Az

