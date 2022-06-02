Azerbaijan to sign new contract on renewable energy in Shusha

A new contract on renewable energy will be signed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Friday, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum that kicked off Thursday on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Minister Shahbazov noted that the signing of such contracts is an expected reaction from investors because the Karabakh and the East Zangazur economic regions have huge potential in the green energy sector.

The minister reiterated that Azerbaijan is open to cooperation with other countries in the field of renewable energy.

