Azerbaijan to start COVID-19 vaccination of citizens over 18 next week

Azerbaijan will launch the COVID-19 vaccination of citizens aged over 18 on May 18, Teymur Musayev, First Deputy Minister of Health and Acting Health Minister, said at a briefing on Thursday.  

He added that the citizens of the country should massively participate in the vaccination campaign.  


