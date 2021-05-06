Azerbaijan to start COVID-19 vaccination of citizens over 18 next week
Azerbaijan will launch the COVID-19 vaccination of citizens aged over 18 on May 18, Teymur Musayev, First Deputy Minister of Health and Acting Health Minister, said at a briefing on Thursday.
He added that the citizens of the country should massively participate in the vaccination campaign.