Azerbaijan to start issuing certificate to persons with contraindications to COVID vaccination next week

Azerbaijan will start issuing a ‘Certificate of Contraindications’ to persons who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines, approved for use in the country, from August 9, 2021, according to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

According to the statement, the vaccination process in the country continues in compliance with the "Strategy for vaccination against COVID-19 in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021-2022".

The applicants for the ‘Certificate of Contraindications’ should contact the polyclinics at their place of residence. The polyclinic will present this information to a special commission set up by the Ministry of Health. Based on the commission’s conclusion, a decision will be made to issue the certificate to the citizen.

The statement delivered to the attention of citizens with no contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus that an analysis of the results of studies conducted in the world and Azerbaijan once again shows that the most effective way to protect against new and rapidly spreading dangerous types of the virus is vaccination.

“Besides, it mustn’t be forgotten that along with the vaccination, rules such as maintaining physical distance, using protective masks, and hand hygiene must be observed,” added the statement.

News.Az