Azerbaijan to start relocating former IDPs to Shusha in first quarter of 2024

The first stage of relocation of former IDPs to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha will be launched in the first quarter of 2024, Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

According to Karimov, nearly 400 people will be resettled in Shusha in the first stage.

He noted that the construction of a large-scale road infrastructure will be commenced in Shusha soon.

“The construction of social facilities is ongoing in the city. A school will be inaugurated in the city soon,” Karimov added.

News.Az