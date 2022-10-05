Azerbaijan to start resettlement of natives to Aghdam in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The resettlement of Azerbaijanis to their hometown, Aghdam, will start in 2025, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Aghdam on Wednesday, Huseynov noted that the implementation of the major construction projects within the “Great Return” to Aghdam is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

News.Az