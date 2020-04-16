Azerbaijan to start taking blood plasma from cured COVID-19 patients

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting next week, Azerbaijan will start taking blood plasma from the patients cured of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

He made the remarks Thursday during the presentation of the REACT-C19 project aimed at strengthening basic skills in fighting the pandemic.

“The cured patients will be invited to the National Hematology and Transfusion Center starting next week. Work will be carried out on the use of the plasma taken from them. The blood plasma of the recovered patients contains antibodies. If there are enough antibodies for COVID-19, we can transport them to the seriously ill patients,” Bayramli said.

