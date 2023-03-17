Azerbaijan to strengthen fighting artificial price increases, says PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fight against artificial price increases in Azerbaijan will be intensified, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion in the Azerbaijani Parliament of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan in 2022, News.az reports.

"Prices are being monitored. Combating artificial price increases is one of the government's main tasks," Asadov said.

The Azerbaijani Parliament held a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting was attended by Ali Asadov and members of the government.

The parliament also has approved the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022. The report was presented by Azerbaijan's PM.

News.Az