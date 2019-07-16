Azerbaijan to take part in 2019 International Army Games

Over 5,000 servicemen from 200 teams will take part in the 2019 International Army Games (ARMI-2019) in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The 2019 Army Games will include 32 competitions on the territory of 10 countries (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan). Over 5,000 servicemen from over 200 teams will take part in the games," the defense ministry said.

Russia will host 15 competitions.

The 2019 International Army Games will be held on August 3-17.

