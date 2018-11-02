Azerbaijan to take part in election to ITU Radio Regulations Board

Azerbaijan to take part in election to ITU Radio Regulations Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

The election will be held in the framework of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

Next week, the election to the Radio Regulations Board of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) will be held for a group of countries in the "C" region (Eastern Europe and Northern Asia), a source in Azerbaijan's telecommunications market told Trend.

The election will be held in the framework of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, which began its work in Dubai on October 29 and will last until November 16, 2018.

Azerbaijan is represented at the ITU conference by the delegation of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azerbaijan has put forward the candidacy of Sahiba Hasanova - an engineer by profession, who represents the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, to the ITU Council from the group of countries of the "C" region.

In addition to Azerbaijan, candidates from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia have also been registered.

The Plenipotentiary Conference is convened once every four years and is moderated by the Administrative Council. The conference is the supreme ITU body responsible for developing the organization’s future policy.

The general policy is determined, four-year strategic and financial plans are adopted, and the organization’s top management, members of the Administrative Council and the Radio Regulations Board are elected at the conference.

News.Az

News.Az