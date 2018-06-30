Azerbaijan to take part in International Army Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military servicemen from Algeria, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sudan and the Philippines will take part in this year’s International Army Games for the first tim

"It is a pleasure to see that the scope of competitions expand geographically and the list of participants grow. This year the Games will bring together 181 teams from 32 countries, nearly a third more than last year. Military servicemen from Algeria, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sudan and the Philippines will demonstrate their skill for the first time, TASS reports.

Alongside Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan two more countries - Iran and Armenia - will act as the contests’ organizers.

"The Games begin in one month’s time from now. During this period everything must be done to create the maximum comfortable conditions not only for participants, but also for many devotees of army sports," Shoigu said.

The International Army Games-2018 will be held on July 28 - August 11.

News.Az

News.Az