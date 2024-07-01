Azerbaijan to take part in North-South Transport Forum in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will take part in the first North-South Transport, Trade and Export Forum scheduled to be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan on July 19-20.

The forum will be chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin and organised by the Kazakh Transport Ministry, News.Az reports.The event will bring together representatives from state and quasi-state organisations, business circles, railway administrations, manufacturers, exporters, transport and logistics companies, as well as delegates from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, Turkmenistan, and the UAE.The forum will focus on discussions about the development of railways, roads, and ports along the North-South transport corridor, with a particular emphasis on enhancing the export potential of agricultural products.International North-South Transport Corridor, is a multi modal transportation established in St. Petersburg, by Iran, Russia and India for the purpose of promoting transportation cooperation among the member states. This corridor connects the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via the Islamic Republic of Iran, then is connected to St. Petersburg and North Europe via the Russian Federation.

News.Az