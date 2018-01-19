Azerbaijan to tighten limit on import of cigarettes for personal use

Azerbaijan to tighten limit on import of cigarettes for personal use

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has prepared a proposal to combat the illegal importation and sale of non-excised tobacco products.

SCC chair Aydin Aliyev has stated that the current rules allow citizens to bring three blocks of cigarettes once a month for personal use, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"The new proposal introduces a limit on the number. In accord with the proposal citizens will be able to import for personal use only 1 block of cigarettes once a month," he added.

According to the SCC head, this proposal will be discussed in the course of spring session of Milli Majlis.

"In case the proposal is backed, we’ll put forward another proposal, which introduces an age limit on the import. Now the age limit is applied only on sale of cigarettes," Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az

