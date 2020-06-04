Azerbaijan to tighten quarantine regime in some cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quarantine regime will be tightened in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region due to an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 6 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on June 8, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in a statement.

“The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers made a corresponding decision,” Asadov said. “The compliance with the requirements specified in the decision is mandatory. If the number of cases of infection in the country’s other cities increases, the quarantine regime will be also tightened there.”

“The Interior Ministry will monitor the process of the implementation of the decision,” Asadov said. “In conclusion, I would like to stress once again that the goal of all taken measures is to protect the health and life of citizens."

