Azerbaijan to train 3,000 specialists in cybersecurity

It is expected to train 3,000 specialists in the field of cybersecurity in Azerbaijan within three years, Daniel Hoffmann, Head of Cyber Security Center of Azerbaijan, said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference held in Baku, News.Az reports.

"Our main focus is on human capital. It is necessary to raise awareness of employees in this field of activity," he said.

Regarding the training of specialists, Hoffmann noted that the main priority is the work of trained personnel in government structures for creating a proactive model of cyber data protection.

"One of our main goals is to train specialists in the field of cyber attack prevention, and one of the long-term goals is to improve personnel and cyber research training," Hoffmann said.

News.Az