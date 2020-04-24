Azerbaijan to use express tests to detect COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will use express tests to detect coronavirus in the future, said Javahir Suleymanova, a specialist in infectious diseases at the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan.

Through these rapid tests it will be possible to detect the infection in 45 minutes, Suleymanova told reporters in Baku.

“A unique system has been created in the field of testing infection in Azerbaijan. Samples are taken from people and are delivered by ambulances to laboratories,” she said.

"The necessity to visit a medical facility is no longer required, and thus people can protect themselves if they are not infected. Currently, the results of tests for coronavirus can be obtained no earlier than 6-7 hours,” the specialist added.

News.Az

