Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies discuss expansion of energy cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf have met with Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanné, News.Az reports.

They stressed the importance of large oil and gas projects of global significance implemented on the initiative and with the active participation of Azerbaijan. The parties also hailed the successful cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies.

They noted that the favorable business and investment environment, the interest of foreign companies, enables Azerbaijan to implement important projects together with international partners both on regional and global scales.

The sides also underlined that the supply of the first gas from the Absheron gas condensate field will not only increase Azerbaijan’s production capabilities, but also strengthen the country’s position as a reliable partner in the global energy ecosystem.

They also discussed the expansion of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, prospective projects, as well as cooperation in the field of renewable energy production.

News.Az